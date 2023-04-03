From a member of Fifth Harmony to solo artist, Lauren Jauregui has grown up so much in the spotlight! Keep reading for her impressive photo transformation over the years.

ICYMI (somehow), Fifth Harmony was a five-member girl group formed by X-Factor in 2012. Consisting of members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren and previously, Camila Cabello, until her departure from the group in 2016. The group went in hiatus in 2018 and nearly all of the girls have launched solo careers, Lauren included.

“I think that the experience of vulnerability or the experience of the more mellow sides of being is always going to be a part of my existence,” she told Hype Bae in June 2022 about her solo EP, Prelude. “I speak from my heart and connect with my heart. It drives me through a lot of different kinds of passion projects, as well as gives me strength and likeability to just grow as a person.”

Fans of the former X-Factor contestant have been dying for her solo debut album, which she teased in an interview with UpRoxx in March 2023.

“I’m definitely going to be in the studio and I’m going to be writing,” she said. “I only have that goal for the rest of this year: to work on this album. It could come to me in a month, it could come to me in six months. I have no idea what’s going to happen. I have ideas thematically for things that I want to explore, but I haven’t done anything concretely yet. It’s up in the air until I get my ass in the studio.”

As for the genre and sounds of the next album, Lauren said she’s sticking to her “pop and R& B roots.”

“There’s always a soulful element to everything that I create,” she explained. “Being that I’m a singer-songwriter, a lot of the stuff just comes from my heart. So, there’s a wide range of “genre” that I tap into depending on how I’m feeling. There’s also a lot more rhythmic energy, there’s a lot more movement. They’re mid-tempo, they’re not crazy upbeat songs, but they do have a groove and they will have you moving.”

