LE SSERAFIM is SO back! The K-pop girl group is set to make their 2024 comeback with a mini-album called CRAZY — and we’re already crazy about it. Keep reading for everything we know about the band’s comeback, including release date, tracklist and more.

When Does LE SSERAFIM’s ‘CRAZY’ Album Come Out?

CRAZY will be out on August 30 at 1 p.m. KST / 12 a.m. EST.

In a statement on Weverse, LE SSERAFIM’s music label Source Music also described the upcoming release as “a rallying cry for everyone to let loose and go wild.”

The announcement of CRAZY comes just a week after the girl group released their new five-part doc series, Make It Look Easy. Previously, the K-pop act debuted an unreleased track titled “1-800-hot-n-fun” during their first Coachella performance in April.

LE SSERAFIM, which includes members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, is the fastest Korean act to ever get a spot on the main Coachella calendar — a feat that the quintet told J-14 about back in April 2024.

“It was surreal,” group leader Chaewon told J-14 of the group’s reactions on first booking the famous festival. “At first, we thought someone was lying to us. Performing at Coachella had always been a big dream of ours, so hearing the news really blew our minds.”

Not only that, the girls also revealed they’re excited to explore “diverse genres” for their next album.

“We love to explore diverse genres, so I’m sure we’ll be doing the same for our next album,” Kazuha revealed. “We always deliver our story through our music, and we try to incorporate the best genre to carry that story across. Stay tuned for our next albums!”

What Is the Album’s Tracklist?

So far, the tracklist has yet be revealed — but mark your calendars, because the girl group released their promotion timetable for CRAZY.

The album’s comeback trailer is set to drop on August 13, followed by a track sampler and a bunch of fab concept photos later that same week. But that’s not all—next week, we’ll get the tracklist and a highlight medley to get you even more pumped!

And just before the mini-album’s grand debut, LE SSERAFIM will treat us to not one, but TWO teasers for the lead single. Check out the full promotion timetable below and get ready to go wild!

