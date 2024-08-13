LE SSERAFIM might be HYBE’s first girl group, but they definitely aren’t their oldest! The K-pop group debuted in May 2022, and includes members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. So, how old are they exactly? Keep reading to learn their ages, zodiac signs and more.

The band, who first debuted in 2022 under HYBE labels, is known for their high energy performances, girl power confidence and experimental musical style. Oh, and is the fastest Korean act to ever get a spot on the main Coachella calendar.

“It was surreal,” Chaewon said of the group’s reactions on booking the famous festival during an interview with J-14 from April 2024. “At first, we thought someone was lying to us. Performing at Coachella had always been a big dream of ours, so hearing the news really blew our minds.”

LE SSERAFIM made their much-anticipated debut on May 2022, with the release of their inaugural EP, Fearless, which featured the title track of the same name. The excitement surrounding their launch was palpable, especially since two of the members, Kim Chaewon and Sakura, were already K-pop stars from the hit group Iz*one, which was formed on the reality show Produce 48 in 2018.

Huh Yunjin, another member of Le Sserafim, also competed on Produce 48 but didn’t make the cut for Iz*one, finishing 26th out of 48. Despite this setback, her hard work and perseverance led her to join Le Sserafim, where she finally got her big break.

Before their official debut, the group released a documentary called LE SSERAFIM – The World Is My Oyster, giving fans a glimpse into their rigorous pre-debut training.

Huh Yunjin shared with NME in June 2022 that the preparation was the most intense period of her life. She described it as “grueling” but felt that all the hard work was worth it. “Now that we’ve finally debuted, I feel proud and rewarded for everything we’ve put in,” she said.

