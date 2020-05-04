Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele because the Glee star is about to become a mom! Yep, the actress confirmed that she was pregnant by sharing her first baby bump photo on Saturday, May 2, and fans couldn’t be more excited for her.

“So grateful,” she captioned the adorable snap, which showed her cradling her growing stomach.

For those who missed it, Us Weekly first revealed that the 33-year-old and her husband, Zandy Reich, were expecting their first child together on April 28, 2020.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source told the outlet.

Lea and Zandy, who is the president of clothing company AYR, were first linked romantically back in July 2017 after they were introduced by Lea’s best friend, Stephanie Levinson, a few years earlier. They got engaged in April 2018, and married one year later.

“I was so surprised,” the brunette beauty gushed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about his proposal. “I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around. Stop joking around.’ But it was so great.”

According to People Magazine, the couple walked down the aisle in Northern California on March 9, 2019, and get this — some of the brunette beauty’s old Glee costars were there! Darren Criss (who got married himself a few months earlier!), Jonathan GroffOpens in a new Window. (he was her “man of honor!”) and Becca Tobin reportedly made an appearance. That’s not all. Emma Roberts, who starred in Scream Queens with Lea and High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale were also there. The best part? Glee creator Ryan Murphy officiated the marriage!

“I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” the actress told Us Weekly after tying the knot. “At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

