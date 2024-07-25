There’s no doubt about it, there’s a new internet It-Girl taking over: Leah Kateb from Love Island US season 6. The TV star’s popularity has blown up since the premiere of the show’s most recent season. Thanks to her hilarious personality, quips and overall relatability, Leah has become an overnight sensation and has already achieved internet icon status.

Keep reading for everything we know about our fav, Leah.

Who Is Leah Kateb?

Leah, 24, was born on August 10, 1999, and is a proud “triple Leo.” For the non-astrology girlies, that means her astrological birth chart contains a Leo sun, Leo moon and Leo rising, meaning she was pretty much meant to be a star.

The reality star grew up in a Persian and Iranian household, and went to an all-girls high school in Calabasas, CA. Not much is known about her upbringing, but she does have one sister named Daria (who literally looks exactly like her).

Following the premiere of season 6 of Peacock’s Love Island US, fans immediately gravitated towards Leah. At first coupled up with Rob Rausch, the internet became obsessed with this coupling and the fan edits on social media have been truly astounding. However, things between the two didn’t quite work out — which led to a lot of drama in the villa but also a lot of iconic lines from Leah that are now viral on TikTok.

Along with how she handled herself in the villa, viewers seriously fell in love with her friendship with fellow Love Island contestants, Serena Page and JaNa Craig. The trio had some iconic moments, and even created a name for their friendship, PPG, short for Powerpuff Girls.

“The support that I’ve been met with is everything I could ask for and more,” Leah wrote in a lengthy Instagram post after she returned from Love Island. “You guys were with me through my worst and best moments, and I cannot thank you enough. Just thinking on all those moments where I wanted to leave or I never felt more alone, I now know that I was not alone. I had all of you feeling every emotion I felt with me.”

Who Did Leah Kateb Couple Up With?

Despite the Rob of it all, things worked out best for Leah as she ended the season coupled up with Miguel Harichi, and the two became runner-up to season 6’s winners, Serena and Kordell Beckham.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Miguel spoke about his hopes for his relationship with Leah outside of the villa.

“I definitely do want to see how things can work on the outside. I didn’t want to rush things in the villa because I knew that the world outside was so different,” he told the outlet. “I’m looking forward to going to Los Angeles and getting to see how she lives her life out there and then hopefully see her come over to the U.K. This is one day at a time type thing. I definitely feel us getting closer. The last few days in the villa, we were very, very close, and in the days following, we’ve been getting even closer. Things are looking good. However, we are still stuck within four walls; we haven’t actually been able to go out for drinks, go to amusement parks, go to restaurants, or go for walks, so I’m looking forward to doing those little things.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.