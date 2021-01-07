From comedians to sports announcers! Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green caught up with J-14 and spilled some major tea about what it was like announcing Nickelodeon’s NFL Wild Card game. The Unfiltered stars got real about the intense research they did beforehand and what it was like working alongside play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson. But that’s not all! The hilarious twosome also shared some hilarious behind-the-scenes memories from their time on the All That set. Be sure to watch our exclusive video above and check out the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon on Sunday, January 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

