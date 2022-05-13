Spilling the tea! Lexi Underwood is set to star in the season 2 of Freeform’s Cruel Summer, but her lips are sealed when it comes to potential spoilers. However, she exclusively told J-14 that the show “gets juicy” in future episodes.

While promoting her new movie Sneakerella — which premiered on Disney+ on Friday, May 13 — the actress, 18, told J-14 that she can share “absolutely nothing” about the upcoming season.

“But what I can tell you about the role [is] what the press release says,” the Little Fires Everywhere star explained. “Isabella is a new character coming into town. She is staying with Megan Landry — played by the incredible Sadie Stanley — for the summer, and she gets herself in a little bit of a love triangle with Luke — Griffin Gluck. … I’m really excited for everyone to see it.

While she stayed tight-lipped about the show, Lexi did confirm that she and the cast are “currently filming” season 2.

Cruel Summer premiered on Freeform in April 2021 with a completely different cast and storyline. It was officially renewed for a second season in June 2021. This time around, fans will be introduced to a whole new cast of characters and, of course, a new mystery will unfold. However, the format will stay the same. Fans fell in love with the unique format of the show, taking place over three years, and season 2 will be no different.

“Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship,” Freeform’s official press release read. “Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

When it comes to Lexi’s character, Isabella, the network described her as “alluring and enigmatic.” The press release added, “She quickly shakes up life in this small town, but her charm can’t hide the truth about her past or the real reason she came to live with the Landrys forever.”

Following her casting announcement, Lexi took to Instagram and reacted to the news, writing, “Sometimes something unexpected n incredibly cool happens. Grateful to be joining the cast of @cruelsummer! Big thank you to the most badass team @ caa, untitled & independent pr 4 always believing in me.”

