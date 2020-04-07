It sounds like Liam Hemsworth is doing OK following his split from Miley Cyrus. The actor just opened up about what life has been like for him since the super-public breakup, and he said he’s been focused on “rebuilding.”

“Rebuilding? Yeah, that’s a good way to put it,” he told Australian Mens Health, adding that working out and going to the gym has definitely helped him get through it. “This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me.”

For those who forgot, the Hunger Games star and the “Wrecking Ball” songstress first met and fell for each other on set of The Last Song back in 2009. They were on-and-off for almost 10 years before they got married in December 2019. But in August 2020, they shocked the entire world when they announced that they were getting a divorce and going their separate ways.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since their relationship ended, Liam has seemingly moved on with model Gabriella Brooks. They were spotted kissing back in January 2020, with sources telling Us Weekly that the 30-year-old feels “more at home” with Gabriella than he did with Miley.

“He feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” the insider dished. “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

As for the former Hannah Montana star, she has been dating Cody Simpson since October 2019, and they’re definitely not afraid to show off their love. They’re constantly packing on the PDA, sharing adorable photos together and gushing over each other online, and fans are living for it.

