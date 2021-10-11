It appears that Liam Payne and Maya Henry are still going strong following their split from earlier this year! The duo stepped out and packed on the PDA during London’s Ron’s Gone Wrong premiere on Saturday, October 9.

According to photos from the event, the One Direction crooner, 28, sported a gray suit while walking the red carpet. Not only did Liam release the song “Sunshine” for the film, which is set to be released on Friday, October 22, but he also had a small voice role in the animated flick.

“I really did this job for my son’s enjoyment,” Liam told ET Canada at the event, referring to his child with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, Bear, who was born in March 2017. “He’s actually taken to calling the song ‘Like a Sunshine,’ and he recorded himself singing in his bedroom the other day, so, pretty great.”

After chatting with the press and taking solo shots at the premiere, Liam posed alongside Maya. The model, for her part, was wearing a black dress adorned with a red snakeskin collar and black heels. At one point, the pair shared a smooch, answering questions about their current relationship status once and for all.

Prior to their recent red carpet appearances — the duo were also spotted together at a party in September — Liam revealed that he and Maya had called off their engagement while appearing on a June episode of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2018 but didn’t make things public until a year later.

“I am indeed [single],” the singer shared at the time. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

Liam continued, “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

In the weeks following the interview, E! News reported that the pair had gotten back together in mid-July. A source told the publication at the time that “they needed the break because they weren’t communicating well.” Then, last month, they made their red carpet debut following the breakup at a London Fashion Week event, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

“I can honestly say I feel better out of it,” Liam also said on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast about their split. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Liam and Maya packing on the PDA.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.