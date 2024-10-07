Liam Payne has been at the center of several controversies over the past few years. From unearthed One Direction drama to *that* embarrassing podcast appearance. Now, he’s coming under fire with multiple accusations made by his ex-fiancée Maya Henry.

Keep reading for a complete breakdown of Liam’s scandals and controversies:

First, we have to start with Liam’s appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast in 2022, which went viral for all the wrong reasons. In the episode, he claimed that One Direction was built around him and that he was the most successful solo artist outside of the popular boy band.

“From what I’ve heard, that is part of the reason why One Direction was made,” Liam told the podcast host about how X-Factor judge Simon Cowell chose the 1D members. “He kind of started with my face and then worked around the rest. I’ve never told that story before.”

Among the many headline-making comments in his interview, Liam also shocked One Direction fans after sharing his deep dislike for Zayn Malik.

“There are many reasons I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I’ll always be on his side,” Liam said at the time. “If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive, to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say: ‘That guy’s a d–k,’ but at the end of the day, what you understand, what he’s had to get through to get to that point and whether or not he wanted to be there, I can’t dick on him,” he continued. “I don’t agree with his actions, I can’t be on his side. I understand and hope that one day, the other person on the end of the phone wants to receive the help.”

Liam also alleged that one former boy band member threw him against a wall during a backstage fight, but didn’t name names at the time. However, his ex-fiancée later revealed who Liam told her who it was on TikTok (more on that below).

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Liam’s past scandals and controversies.

