She’s single! Liam Payne announced in June 2021 that he and Maya Henry had called it quits.

“I am indeed [single],” the singer shared during an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

This news came months after Liam’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in August 2020 that the duo was gearing up to walk down the aisle together. News that Liam and Maya were dating first broke in August 2018, and engagement rumors started swirling two years later. At the time, the Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple out to dinner together, and Maya was noticeably wearing a giant sparkler on that finger. While they kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, with a few rare public appearances, Liam shared some insight into their split during his podcast appearance.

“I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it,” the LP1 musician explained. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Liam added that he hopes Maya is “happy,” saying, “I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good.”

