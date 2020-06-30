Cheryl Cole

Liam and Cheryl first met when he auditioned on The X Factor in 2008, since she was one of the guest judges on the show. Which is why fans were pretty shook when news hit the web that they were dating in February 2016 — eight years later! At the time, the pair confirmed their romance when the musician made his icon on Instagram a pic of him and Cheryl cuddling up. They were pretty much inseparable after that — constantly posting cute pics together, walking red carpets side by side and gushing over each other in interviews! They even welcomed a son together, Bear, in March 2017.

Everything seemed picture perfect, that is, until June 2018, when they shook the world and announced that they were going their separate ways, after two and a half years together.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” Liam said in a Twitter statement at the time. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The Girls Aloud singer later explained that it felt like Liam was living a “double life” while trying to balance being a dad and a pop star.

“He wanted to settle down and have a family and not do the solo thing,” she said. “Then we encouraged him to do that. And then it didn’t work out. He was almost having two lives. You have to switch your head onto pop star and then switch it back to daddy.”

But since their split, the two stars have definitely stayed cordial, with both having only nice things to say about each other in interviews. And Liam even recently revealed that he wanted to get back with his ex-girlfriend.

“[Cheryl is] one of the most, if not the most, important people in my life. I’m lucky I have someone who understands what I’m going through. The one thing I was missing as a man in the relationship I had was a level understanding about what she was feeling about stuff. I think I learnt through being away that while I want to protect her, there’s a big part of her that wants to protect me,” he said during an interview with Ant Middleton in his documentary, Liam Payne: Straight Talking, adding that that the pair might reconcile “if she plays her cards right.”