According to Liam Payne, he hasn’t seen his son Bear in weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yep, while chatting with fans during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 8, the One Direction member opened up about how much he was missing his son.

“Bear is really good. He is learning a lot more about FaceTime at the moment,” the 26-year-old said during the livestream. “It is difficult not to see him. That has been the hardest part for me. I’m missing him.”

The singer also revealed that he had taken one of Bear’s favorite toys so that he could feel closer to him! How cute is that?!

“I have a mini-Batman which I took off my son,” he told fans.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 1,530,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 89,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid all public places and isolate themselves during this time.

“We are all learning different things about each other and it is difficult and we are all overcoming such a difficult thing,” the “Strip That Down” crooner continued. “But as a glimmer of a positive, there is a nice community feel about it. It is a terrible thing but there is a bit of beauty that we are missing people so much that it has brought life back to us, away from our phones.”

For those who forgot, Liam and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed Bear back in March 2017.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far,” the pop star wrote on Instagram right after Bear was born. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

