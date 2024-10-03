Liam Payne and Niall Horan just had a One Direction reunion in the year 2024!

Liam, alongside his current girlfriend Kate Cassidy, traveled all the way to Argentina to attend Niall’s show on Oct. 2 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires.

The “Strip That Down” singer was spotted by several fans at the concert venue, with one specific video of Liam at the arena vibing to Niall’s performance while interacting with fans has gone viral on X. We love to see it!

He’s not the only former One Direction member who has gone on to Niall during his The Show: Live on Tour, which kicked off earlier this year! Harry Styles was seen rocking out to the Irish singer’s cover of 1D’s “Stockholm Syndrome” during his concert in Manchester, England in August, which had fans understandably emotional.

Does Niall hold the future of a One Direction reunion in his hands? It looks like he may be the glue to the surrounding rumors that the band is getting back together!

The group (which consisted of Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik) was put together by Simon Cowell on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned on The X Factor as solo artists. The boys went on to become one of the best-selling boy groups of all time, releasing five albums and embarking on four world tours.

All One Directioner remember where they were when Zayn left the group in March 2015, and the band announced their indefinite hiatus in 2016. Throughout the years, all five members have enjoyed successful solo careers, but there have recently been rumblings of a possible 1D reunion.

“I would never say never to that,” Harry said after being asked about a 1D reunion on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April 2023. “If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Niall shares similar sentiments to his former bandmate — but says there hasn’t been a conversation (yet).

“The conversation hasn’t happened,” Niall said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in June 2023. “We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn’t happened. God knows whether it ends up being. It could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

