Following their recently announced split, Liam Payne reached out to ex-fiancée Maya Henry via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 3.

“Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them, even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes. Let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close. We are always running out of time, we never gain it,” the former One Direction member wrote on social media. “F–k me, I’m wise.”

In the third Instagram Story, Liam added @maya_henry alongside the prayer hands emoji. He concluded the cryptic messages with a fourth slide that read, “I love you, we calm.” According to Bustle, Liam’s team declined to comment on the social media posts. Some fans on Twitter have hoped that the duo will reconcile their relationship.

“Liam Payne openly saying he stills loves Maya Henry makes me cry … I can’t be the only one?” one fan wrote. Another added, “Liam Payne, the most adoring human. He’s such an angel, he and Maya both deserve the best. Hope both of you are doing OK, we love you!”

The “Strip That Down” crooner revealed that he and the model had broken off their engagement when appearing on the June 7 episode of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. “I am indeed [single],” Liam shared last month.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” the X Factor alum added. “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

The British musician further explained that he “wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore.”

“I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both,” Liam shared. “I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good.”

Prior to their relationship, Maya attended a One Direction meet and greet in 2015. It wasn’t until 2018 that things became romantic between them, but it wasn’t until a year later that they took things public. “I am very lucky. She is really great. I’m very happy right now,” Liam told KISS FM UK in September 2019. After news broke that the duo was gearing up to tie the knot, Liam confirmed that he and Maya were engaged while appearing on Good Morning America in September 2020.

While Maya has stayed quiet about their breakup and Liam’s Instagram Stories posts, the singer did say on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast that he hopes his ex is “happy.”

Liam has also been romantically linked to Sophia Smith and Cairo Dwek, among others, in the past. He welcomed a son named Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March 2017.

