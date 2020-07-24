In honor of One Direction‘s 10-year anniversary on July 23, 2020, Liam Payne chatted with Capital FM about his favorite song they ever made, his first impression of his bandmates and the moment he found out he was going to be in the group.

“There’s a song called ‘Once In A Lifetime,’ it’s really not one of our biggest and we’ve never performed it live or anything like that but it just really holds a special place for me,” he dished during the new interview. “It’s more in the lyrics, you know, ‘Once In A Lifetime,’ everything’s just right, that moment when everything’s just quite right.”

“Being in the band at points it felt really safe and it felt a lot like that,” he continued. “So it’s been one for me if I’m really drunk in the Uber on the way home playing One Direction songs, that’s what I’ll listen to.”

Ugh, our hearts! As fans know, Liam, along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, were put into a band together by Simon Cowell after they all auditioned as solo artists on The X Factor but didn’t make it through. And according to the “Strip that Down” crooner, he was so convinced that they were kicked off the show that he actually left the studio!

“Me and Niall had our suitcases, were on our way to the train station and someone ran and got us and I thought, ‘What are they doing with us doing now?’” he recalled. “I kind of knew something funky was going on but they put us in a room with all of the under 25 boys, so we were all stood in their waiting.”

As for his first thoughts about his fellow bandmates, Liam explained, “At first I don’t know why it was so confusing to me that Niall was from Ireland, because I was thinking, ‘How is this going to work, he’s from like a whole other country, he’s not even from nearby, how is this going to happen?!'”

LOL. How hilarious is that?

“Then I remember we had a conversation straight off the bat, we decided to measure each other’s heights because that’s how it would be in photos of who would be in the middle… We were so young though,” he added. “You think you know everything at the time.”

The 26-year-old explained that at first, they were all nervous because they didn’t want to offend each other!

“When we first got together and went down to Harry’s house to rehearse, we didn’t really have the heart to tell each other who should sing what bit or make cut throat decisions because we were all trying to find their place,” he continued. “So we all used to do it in unison, which was the most horrible thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Liam also admitted that because he was shy, it was hard for him to fit in with them at first.

“It was crazy to be involved with this group of really rowdy boys, for me, I’d never really had that many loud — like, all my friends are quite quiet — but then you’d put Louis and Zayn into a room and it used to go off all the time,” he said. “I remember being in hotel rooms and plates were being thrown out the window.”

The pop star also reminisced about his time in the band with BBC, telling them, “I’d get up in the morning and I get a call from the manager being like, ‘Someone’s naked dive bombing the pool and the other residents in the hotel are complaining,’ or, ‘Someone’s gone down the stairs on a mattress or thrown a plate out the window in the car park.’ That was always my job to be like Mr Debbie Downer. Somebody had to do it. I just wish it wasn’t me.”

