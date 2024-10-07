Liam Payne‘s ex-fiancee Maya Henry just gave us new One Direction lore in the year 2024.

Remember when Liam went viral for his appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast in 2022 for all the wrong reasons? In the episode, he claimed that One Direction was “built” around him and that he was the most successful solo artist outside of the popular boy band.

While those claims alone were wild enough, fans were especially interested in an altercation where Liam revealed he was thrown up against a wall during a backstage fight with one of his bandmates.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage, and one member in particular threw me up a wall,” he said on the podcast, before he proudly recalled that he told the other person: “If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.”

At the time, he didn’t name the former bandmate, but there were a lot of theories — from Louis Tomlinson to Harry Styles. However, his ex-girlfriend may have just put all the rumors to rest.

On Sunday, May 7, Maya stitched a video from a TikTok user that joked: “I lied. put your clothes back on. we’re going to discuss who we think threw liam payne up a wall.”

In Maya’s TikTok, she stated: “OK, I see this all the time, everywhere. I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times, and he told me it was Zayn, so.”

Also during Liam’s podcast appearance, he admitted that he disliked Zayn for “many reasons,” and then seemingly took a dig at his family.

“There are many reasons I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I’ll always be on his side,” Liam said at the time. “If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive, to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say: ‘That guy’s a dick,’ but at the end of the day, what you understand, what he’s had to get through to get to that point and whether or not he wanted to be there, I can’t dick on him,” he continued. “I don’t agree with his actions, I can’t be on his side. I understand and hope that one day, the other person on the end of the phone wants to receive the help.”

ICYMI, Maya and Liam first met at a One Direction meet-and-greet when she was 15 years old. They were first romantically linked in 2018, and went public with their relationship in 2019. They had an on-and-off relationship, Liam proposed to her in 2020, until they split for good in April 2022.

In 2024, she wrote a book called Looking Forward, which is reportedly inspired by her relationship with the former 1D singer.

