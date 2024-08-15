Liam Payne has sparked some controversy over his recent comments about his influencer girlfriend, Kate Cassidy! In a now viral TikTok, the One Direction alum made a remark about his beau’s wardrobe that has since caused a wave of backlash.

Keep reading to find out what he said and how Kate his coming to defend his side.

The former boyband member was labeled as a “misogynist” earlier this week after fans weren’t too pleased with his comment towards his girlfriend’s outfit.

While filming a couples fit check video on August 13, Kate showed off a matching black Lovers + Friends set from REVOLVE, which she paired with a red Chanel bag. Her fashionable outfit wasn’t exactly what caught fans’ attention.

Liam made a sly remark about her look saying, “You look good. Nice and covered up, for once,” while Kate laughed. The singer was possibly joking with his influencer beau of two years, however, fans accused Liam of misogyny and sexism.

“They could never make me like you Liam Payne 🙏🏻,” one user harshly wrote under the video, while another added, “Girl blink twice if you’re in danger.”

According to Kate, all the comments were wrong. The internet personality set the record straight in a follow-up video, claiming, “I just want to let everybody know that, one, I actually said to him while we were filming the video, ‘Oh you should make a comment about how I’m actually dressed up for once.’”

She continued to defend her boyfriend adding, “If you look at my Instagram, honestly, I don’t normally cover up too much. I kind of just wear what I want … He doesn’t care at all what I wear.”

Prior to the backlash, Liam was in recovery from medical complications he faced in summer 2023. While rehearsing for a South America tour, the singer had to be hospitalized due to a “serious kidney infection,” Radar Online reported at the time.

He was then hospitalized again a few weeks later after “falling ill” during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, with Kate. However, it seems Liam is on the mend!

An insider told the outlet that he was doing “far better than he was towards the end of last year”, but explained that he was “still taking time out to focus on himself.”

