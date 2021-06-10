Everyone’s been hoping for a One Direction reunion since the band went on their 2015 hiatus, but the former member who’s leading the charge is Liam Payne!

Over the years, the “Strip That Down” singer has given Directioners tons of hope in various interviews about getting the band back together. As fans know, Liam, along with Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, kicked off solo careers after parting ways from the group. Although they keep in touch, it’s been difficult to get all the musicians together at once.

In June 2021, he sparked reconciliation rumors after revealing that he chatted with Harry on the phone. “I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great,” Liam revealed in an Instagram Live, noting that he had been “missing” his fellow bandmates.

“I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys,” the British crooner shared, adding that he’d “love for us to get in a room at some point. I think it would be the best thing.”

While fans are hoping that the former X Factor contestants get together sometime soon, the One Direction 10-year anniversary in July 2020 offered a chance for the members to look back at their time as a group. While they didn’t have any public interaction other than their social media posts, Liam revealed that he did chat with 1D to celebrate the major milestone.

“It was nice to catch up for the 10-year anniversary, I’m hoping we’ve got a lot more to come from us,” the LP1 musician told CapitalFM in December 2020. “I think we’ve got a lot more to come and it’s tough out there singing these songs on your own. Some of them are really difficult, there was a reason there was 4/5 people out there to overtake sometimes. I definitely miss them, and I hope we catch up.”

Prior to the anniversary, Liam teased tons of content featuring himself and the boys.

“We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he said while chatting with The Sun in April 2020. “At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

With the world opening up again and concerts coming back, here’s to hoping that there’s more One Direction in our future! Scroll through our gallery to see every time Liam talked about a possible 1D reunion.

