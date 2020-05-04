Singer Lil Nas X just sent fans into a frenzy by posting a few completely nude photos to Twitter. Yep, the “Old Town Road” crooner uploaded the steamy shots on Sunday, May 3, and the entire internet has gone wild over them.

“No homo,” the 21-year-old captioned the pics, which showed him in various positions as he posed naked in a hot tub.

For those who forgot, back in June 2019, Lil Nas X came out as gay in honor of Pride Month coming to an end.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not [gonna f**k with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure,’” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

“C7osure,” was a song off his EP, 7, which came out June 21, 2019.

“I want and I need to let go / Use my time to be free,” the lyrics read. “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old.”

“Deada** thought I made it obvious,” he added, alongside a snap of his album cover.

The album artwork shows him riding a horse as he looks out at a city skyline. But if you look closely, you may notice that the rapper included a rainbow on one of the buildings, which is commonly used as the symbol for the LGTBQ community.

He later revealed that he never had plans to reveal his sexuality to the world.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” the musician told The Guardian in April 2020. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

He explained that the reason he decided to come out was because he wants to be able to act as an ally for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community,” Lil Nas X continued. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.”

