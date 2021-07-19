No time for the haters! Lili Reinhart hit back at a TikTok user who claimed she had a “no eye contact” rule on set.

In a now-viral TikTok video, a social media user reacted to a news article about how certain celebrities apparently don’t allow their employees to make eye contact with them. “As someone who worked on film sets, this is true for any celebrity,” the TikTok user wrote. “You’re not allowed to look at them. I’m not going to name names — but one of them rhymes with Billy Beinhart.

Lili, for her part, shared the video via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 17, and said, “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information. Check yourself.”

In a separate Instagram Story post, the 24-year-old Riverdale star added, “You all know by now that I have to stand up for myself when I see s–t like that. Can’t stand it.”

Since making her debut as Betty Cooper in the fan-favorite CW show when it premiered in 2017, Lili has been outspoken via social media about various topics. The Chemical Hearts star has no problem responding to the haters and setting the record straight.

In February 2020, one Riverdale viewer claimed that the show was “contributing to unrealistic body expectations [and] body image issues?” in a since-deleted tweet. Upon seeing this, Lili responded.

“Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled. And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes,” the actress wrote. “I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on TV, what they should look like. But I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”

At the time, the actress referred specifically to a “bra and underwear scene” in the show’s fourth season.

“I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size zero. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape,” Lili concluded. “This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction.”

