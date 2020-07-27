It’s no secret that Lili Reinhart has been super open about her mental health struggles throughout her time in the spotlight, but now, the actress has spoken out about the current coronavirus pandemic has affected her anxiety.

While speaking with author Sylvester McNutt III via Instagram Live on Friday, July 25, the Riverdale star revealed that she stresses herself out “all the time” when it comes to doing very “simple” tasks — the example she used during the livestream was going to the post office.

“Say, going to the post office. Like, I really don’t want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don’t want to have to leave my dog; I don’t want to have to deal with going out in public; I don’t want to do the mask thing. I would, but like I don’t want to put myself in a stressful environment,” the 23-year-old explained. “And I get myself hyped up about very dumb things. And I do that all the time. I remind myself, ‘Why the h**l are you stressing yourself out about going to the d**n post office?'”

Lili also recalled her eight grade year when she “struggled” with panic attacks and didn’t want to go to school.

“I would cry in the morning,” the blonde beauty remembered. “I would pretend to be sick to my mom. I did not want to go to school. I did everything in my power to not go to school. I hated it. It caused me so much anxiety.”

The starlet explained that she experienced no “physical bullying” but felt very “out of place” with the other students.

Since Riverdale premiered four years ago, Lili said she never had the time to really process her success. Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, she’s taken the time to “process fame.”

“Things took off in my career and in my life around four years ago, and I never really had a significant amount of time to just process everything, and process fame, and my kind of new world that I am living in,” she said. “And it’s been a very important time for me — the past four months — to just process things.” She continued, “I’ve very much been…just trying to take full advantage of this very rare time, where I don’t have much to do and deal with my own little box of trauma in the back of my head that I wouldn’t normally ever want to sift through.” If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

