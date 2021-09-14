Imagine celebrating your 25th birthday at the 2021 Met Gala? Well, it wasn’t a dream for Lili Reinhart! The Riverdale star had a very special night on Monday, September 13.

Not only did the actress share photos and videos from friends wishing her a happy birthday all over Instagram, but the actress later got the chance to celebrate Fashion’s Biggest Night with Hollywood’s biggest names. When she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lili turned heads in a pink gown covered with flowers.

“I’m wearing a garden,” she told Emma Chamberlain in an interview for the Vogue YouTube channel. “This is Christian Siriano and it has the state flower for all the United States. So, that’s my American tribute.”

Her look was perfectly designed to go along with the evening’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Lili’s blonde hair cascaded down her back as she posed for photos on the museum’s iconic set of steps. She went with minimal makeup and opted for a pink lip to complete her gorgeous look.

“This is, kind of, like the first time I’m dressing up after the pandemic — most of us, I think,” Lili added. “I’m just happy, grateful. This is the coolest thing in the world so I’m just happy and grateful to be here.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Lili made an appearance at the Met Gala. In both 2018 and 2019, she walked the same red carpet but in very different looks.

For the 2018 gala, with a theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the actress went for a silver look with a long train. In 2019, she opted for a blue dress for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme and floral hair look. For her past two appearances, the Chemical Hearts star walked with ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse but went solo at the 2021 event.

“I’ve never been to The Met, so I’m just going to try to take it in and see the exhibit,” she told Vogue while making her debut at the event in 2018.

“The whole experience is a little bit surreal,” she also told W Magazine in 2018. “I feel very honored to be around so many people that I idolize, who are artists. I love to be around artists, and to be around the biggest and brightest, it’s just … ”

Lili had definitely come a long way from her first year on the carpet! Scroll through our gallery to see her look from the 2021 Met Gala.

