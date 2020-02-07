It looks like Lindsay Lohan may have a new man in her life! The actress just revealed that she has a secret boyfriend, and fans are scrambling to try to figure out the identity of her mystery man.

The Mean Girls star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 6, where she shared a photo from a recent outing. Although the caption has now been changed to a simple smiley face, the 33-year-old originally wrote alongside the picture, “Lovely night with sister and my boyfriend. Such a magical night.”

The snap shows the superstar standing with her sister, Ali Lohan, and a bunch of unnamed other people. She rocked an all-black ensemble with thigh high boots for the outing, and boy, did she look fierce!

Some fans have speculated that Lindsay’s new man is the one standing on her right, also dressed in black, while others have theorized that her beau is the one to her left, who was rocking a white t-shirt with his hand on her shoulder. Unfortunately, until she confirms anything, it’s hard to say for sure who she was referring to or if he was even in the photo at all.

Previously, there were rumors that Lindsay had her sights set on Liam Hemsworth, after she left some pretty flirty comments on his Instagram account. She commented with a praying emoji after the Hunger Games actor shared some snaps of himself surfing. But Lindsay addressed the situation during an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live in December 2019, and she explained that her message was totally innocent.

She told talk show host Andy Cohen that she actually left the emoji “because he surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation — Waves of Wellness in Australia.”

“People took that the wrong way,” she added. “We always have gossip in our life.”

