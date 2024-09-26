BLACKPINK‘s LISA is gearing to drop her third solo single of the year!

The 27-year-old Thai singer released a teaser of the upcoming track that samples Sixpence None the Richer’s 1997 hit song “Kiss Me” on September 26.

Although the song’s name has not been revealed yet, it’s being speculated that “So Kiss Me” will be the title!

ICYMI, Lisa has had a pretty busy year, releasing hit singles “ROCKSTAR” and “New Woman” featuring Rosalía earlier this summer.

On top of that, she’s been confirmed to perfect at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this year, and at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Last year, it was revealed that the BLACKPINK members signed with individual labels for their solo activities, however, they will continue to promote as a group under YG Entertainment.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” YG wrote in a statement in December 2023.

In February 2024, Lisa announced the launch of her new label, LLOUD, making her the second member of BLACKPINK to create her very own agency — with Jennie announcing Odd Atelier back in December 2023.

“Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment,” Lisa wrote via Instagram in February 2024. “Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

Acting as the brand’s CEO, Lisa’s new label will act as a “redefining” artist management company.

“I think what I’ve learned from last time is me, myself, saying what I like and what I don’t like,” she said of making creative decisions under her own banner during an interview with Elle in August 2024. “I think that’s the most important. Because if I say, ‘Ah, it’s okay,’ [people] don’t know—like, am I really okay with it? So I have to be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Not in between.”

But don’t worry BLACKPINK fans, the quartet are still determined to come back together as a group, with YG stating that a 2025 comeback and reunion is in order.

“Of course we’re continuing, for sure,” she told the outlet. “We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves.”

She added, “There was no doubt. This is our life.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.