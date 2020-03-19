Celebrities like Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Miley Cyrus and more are stuck inside due to the coronavirus, just like everyone else. In order to combat the inevitable boredom that comes with self-quarantine, these super talented stars have decided to take to social media and livestream concerts from their homes for their fans. Yep, that’s right, a bunch of artists are performing online for free every day, and J-14 went ahead and rounded up all the information for you.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 227,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 9,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

Hollywood’s biggest names have decided to use their platforms to bring some joy to their millions followers with the gift of music during this hard time. So, grab your headphones and get ready to rock out with a few of your favorite singers!

Scroll through our gallery for a list of celebrities who have decided to livestream concerts from inside their homes during their coronavirus self-quarantine, and find out what time they’ll be performing.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.