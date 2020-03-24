This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been three years since the TV show Liv and Maddie ended. Yep, the hilarious Disney Channel series aired its final episode on March 24, 2017, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Dove Cameron, Joey Bragg, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Ryan McCartan on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Laura Marano, Debby Ryan, Cameron Boyce, Audrey Whitby, Jordan Fisher, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Maia Mitchell and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Liv and Maddie.

