Get this, you guys, Josh Gad just perfectly casted Ariana Grande as Meg in the upcoming live-action Hercules remake and fans are so here for it! Although the Frozen star doesn’t actually have any power when it comes to Disney’s casting decisions for the upcoming film, he did say that the songstress would be “perfect” to play the heroine. As fans know, the “Thank U, Next” singer performed a stunning rendition of “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” during Disney’s Family Singalong, which is what made Olaf himself say that she should get the role.

“She would amazing as Meg, she would be perfect, I would love to see that happen,” Josh told Variety in a recent interview.

As for Josh’s possible role in the film? Well, the actor revealed that he’s “good” without playing a part.

I feel like I definitely have had and continue to have an incredible run of projects with the Disney company, but I don’t think anyone wants to see me take on yet another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie,” he explained.

But don’t worry, because there’s already someone throwing his name in the ring to play Hercules. That’s right, Skylar Astin has officially auditioned for the movie via Twitter! On Thursday, April 30, the Pitch Perfect star uploaded a series of videos that not only showed him playing the piano to the song “Go The Distance” from the film, but singing along too. Naturally, fans were shook by his stunning vocals.

“I’m also available for the soundtrack. Thank you @DisneyStudios for your consideration during this casting process,” the 32-year-old captioned one of the videos.

I’m also available for the soundtrack. Thank you @DisneyStudios for your consideration during this casting process 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/LBz5Cv9lt1 — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) May 1, 2020

For those who missed it, news first hit the web that everyone’s favorite God would be coming to life on the big screen on Thursday, April 30. Website The Disinsider reported that Walt Disney Studios had a live-action remake of the animated flick Hercules in the works. Hours later The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the epic news and announced that Disney would be going from zero to hero with Dave Callaham to write the script and Joe and Anthony Russo (who slayed the box office with their 2019 film Avengers: Endgame) to produce.

For those who forgot, Hercules followed a young God who was kidnapped as a baby and forced to live among humans as a half-man, half-god. In order to prove that he’s truly the son of a the Gods, Hercules needed to perform a rite of passage on Earth in order to live on Mount Olympus. Throughout the film, he fell in love and learned to use his strength to defeat the evil Hades.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.