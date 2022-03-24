It’s happening! The Loud House is getting its own live-action series for Paramount+.

In March 2022, Nickelodeon revealed during their upfronts presentation that the beloved animated series would be headed to the streaming service — with some of the same stars as their November 2021 flick A Loud House Christmas. The show is set to start filming in June 2022 with a premiere date later this year.

“I think one of my favorite parts was actually being Lincoln and having all of these, these sisters around me and my friends around me at all, like almost every single day. So, that was a really fun part of playing Lincoln for me,” Wolfgang Schaeffer, who played the live-action Lincoln Loud in the movie, told J-14 exclusively at the time, noting that he was able to hang out with his costars “in between takes.”

The budding star added, “We could hang out while we were on set. We could hang out and in the school room, everything like that. But when we went back to the hotel, there was no way to see each other COVID policies, which was sad.”

Lexi Jacinek, who played Lisa Loud, gushed to J-14 that her favorite thing about the character was that “she is really smart and that’s what I wanna be when I’m older.” The star added, “I like writing science and math so I can kind of relate to her like that. And that’s my favorite part because she’s just so into it and smart and she loves learning. I feel like a lot of people aren’t excited to go to school and that’s what my favorite part about her is.”

The Loud House animated series premiered on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and followed the story of the 11-year-old Lincoln Loud, who lives in a house with his 10 sisters. Throughout the show, fans watched as the youngster navigates life in a house filled with chaos. Not to mention, the show is gearing up for its seventh season.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, The Loud House has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” Shauna Phelan, the cohead of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action said in a press release. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with A Loud House Christmas, it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

