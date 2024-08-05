YouTube sensation Liza Koshy is constantly referencing her biracial background. Coining herself as the “little brown girl,” Liza is half-Indian and half-white. Not only does her ethnicity provide material for her jokes, but Liza adds a little more diversity to pop culture. (And for that, we can all be grateful.) So, who are these parents of hers who raised the comedienne we all know and love? Meet Jose Koshy and Jean Carol Koshy-Hertzler!

Who Are Liza Koshy’s Parents?

Jose and Jean Carol have been married for over 30 years now. They live in Houston, Texas, where the YouTube star grew up.

When Liza was active on YouTube, she frequently mentioned her upbringing in her videos. In one clip, Liza recalled that when she was little, her white mother would have to explain to people that Liza, is in fact, her daughter. She says she was raised in a strict household and often uses her experiences as jokes. In her video “WHY I TATTOOED MY ENTIRE BODY,” Liza joked that her dad is going to kill her for all the fake tattoos.

Unlike Liza, her family has kept a very low profile since her rise to fame. You can’t even find too many photos of her family on Liza’s own social media pages. This makes total sense considering they probably didn’t expect Liza to become an internet sensation and definitely didn’t sign on. But one thing’s for sure: having a famous daughter has some perks. When Liza went to the 2017 Super Bowl, she brought along her father, and when she went to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she brought her mom.

Why are my parents so adorable? *screams* GOALS. pic.twitter.com/ogFyLRx3rW — Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) December 25, 2014

Even if we don’t see them on Instagram all the time, it’s clear Liza has a super supportive family chilling in Houston while she pursues her dreams in Los Angeles. In the early days of her career, her family even occasionally appeared in her Vine videos.

When the star hit 4 million subscribers on YouTube, her parents recorded a sweet video, showing that they were watching the numbers tick up. Even if they don’t live in the same place anymore, they’re still the same proud and supportive parents. We can’t thank her parents enough for having such a hilarious daughter.

Does Liza Koshy Have Siblings?

Liza has two older sisters named Olivia and Rahel.

In a video she filmed for Wired back in 2018, Liza spoke briefly about her sisters.

“My mom made three brown girls and she’s a white woman herself, it’s pretty exciting,” she said. “She made me, my sister Olivia, and my other sister Rahel, which is a very Indian name.” Liza also revealed that she’s the youngest of the family. In true baby sister fashion, she added: “I am the youngest, so my parents kept trying until they had the best and just had to stop.”

