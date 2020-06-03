On Tuesday, June 2, Lizzo debuted a brand new song on Instagram, and it was a message to all her fans! That’s right, the 32-year-old uploaded a brand new video and urged her millions of followers to go out and vote.

“Hey, world, what’s up?” she sung on the song. “You know what’s up? Do you know what time it is? It’s time to vote!”

The catchy tune was also accompanied by a series of text captions that listed states like New Mexico, South Dakota, Washington, D.C., Montana, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, which all held their presidential primary elections on June 2.

“Do you know how you can help make a change today? Vote! Presidential primaries today,” the rest of the text read. “There are many ways to protest. Find your voice and use it. We need you.”

Lizzo wasn’t the only pop star who reminded fans to vote. That’s right, Rihanna also took to Twitter and told followers to get out to the voting booth.

“VOTE. [You] ain’t got s**t else to do, man! Get [your] a** off the couch and go vote! I don’t wanna hear another excuse! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!” she posted.

As fans know, both Lizzo and Rihanna’s messages came days after they took to social media to speak out and raise awareness after the tragic death of George Floyd. For those who missed it, on May 25, the 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning. I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have showed support on social media came out and used their platform to let activists and protesters speak and be seen?” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. Rihanna added, “For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.