Guys, we’re not the only ones who seriously needs David Dobrik to return to YouTube. That’s right, Logan Paul recently begged the Vlog Squad founder to start making videos again!

“Where are you, David Dobrik?” Logan asked, while making a parody of Avatar: The Last Airbender in his most recent video. “I need you. I miss you David. I want your videos back in my life — and that’s not even me being sarcastic. Being the YouTube Avatar is hard, and it’s not the same without you, David.”

As fans know, David stopped uploading new content to the platform after the stay-at-home order in California was enforced, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. He briefly broke his hiatus for a seriously epic giveaway, but the website hasn’t been the same without the 23-year-old’s hijinks, pranks and videos giving extravagant gifts to his friends. For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 5,630,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 349,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

Despite not being active on YouTube, David has had quite the TikTok presence during this time. As fans know, the internet star posted a video of himself confronting a man, who appeared to be drunk, that was walking around his backyard.

“THERE IS A RANDOM MAN STANDING IN MY BACKYARD,” he caption the video, which showed David approaching the strange man and saying, “Hello?”

“Hi, hello,” the stranger replied, before he seemed to say, “Just checking your area out. You got some good fresh air, a good yard … Do you guys have anything to drink, by any chance?”

David replied, “Yeah, but you’re in our backyard.”

The man apologized before grabbing his shirt, which he seemingly removed, and said that he was going to leave their property. Naturally, fans were shook, but not as much as David’s assistant, Natalie Mariduena, who mouthed, “What the f**k,” to the camera before the YouTuber concluded his TikTok.

