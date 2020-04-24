Since his claim to fame on YouTube, Logan Paul has found himself embroiled in many scandals and controversies. Now, it seems like after giving some well-deserved apologies, the internet star has turned his platform into a place of positivity. That’s why he’s convinced that, one day, he’ll be regarded as one of the “best YouTubers” on the video streaming site.

During the most recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast, the 25-year-old explained to listeners why he think he will make it into the influencer hall of fame.

“I do believe I am and will be regarded as one of the best YouTubers to grace the platform,” Logan admitted. “I do think that, just because of the way I’ve been able to navigate this platform and the other platforms I came up on, and my storytelling I think is the spine of the operation that keeps me and team Maverick strong. Can I say that?”

He continued, “I fear saying what I just said. Even when I said it, I felt my chest tighten up a little bit. Because it’s almost — I love humility. I love when people are humble, but that thought…now I have to prove that, and now I have to continue to back that up. It puts a pressure on me that I like, because I know I can do it…hopefully in five years, I can say that same sentence and mean it and believe it.

Previously, the internet star opened up about his past on YouTube and admitted that his old videos make him “cringe.” During an interview with actor Russell Brand on his “Under The Skin” podcast from January, Logan reflected on the content he used to released compared to what he puts out now and shared the major difference between the two.

He said that started to be conscious of how his content affected viewers after his controversial 2017 video taken in Japan’s Aokigahara forest and explained how that situation helped him to grow. At the time, he realized that he didn’t like the person he had become.

“It took that for me to realize that what I was doing was so f**king wrong and that social media was creating a person that was just not me. My only motivator was views. I wanted views. Views equated to money, views equated to subscribers, which equated to success,” he said. “I started to skew the person that was Logan Paul. That kid that was on Vine, Logan, was now becoming this influencer who all he cared about was making the most noise that he could…There was no foresight into the content we were creating.”

