YouTuber Logan Paul has set the record straight on his breakup with ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco. The internet star said that he was being “selfish” and making “himself happy first,” which ultimately led to their downfall.

As fans know, in January 2020, the pair was photographed packing on the PDA while shopping at a flea market in Pasadena, CA. At the time, reports said that “Josie and Logan recently started dating, with things turning romantic after years of running in the same friend circles in Los Angeles. Hollywood can be pretty small.” The source also revealed that “things are off to a great start.”

Naturally, fans were thrilled about the 24-year-old’s new relationship, but unfortunately it didn’t last too long. A little over a month later, in February 2020, sources reported that Josie and Logan had officially parted ways. The insider said that Logan “wasn’t the right man for her” and Josie had ghosted his texts and calls. She reportedly felt like he was only using her for fame.

During a recent appearance on the Tuesday, February 25, episode of the No Jumper podcast, Logan shared his side of their breakup story. The vlogger revealed that he sat down with Josie and got real with her about their relationship.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can give more right now,’” he explained. “‘This is the best I got’…I wasn’t, in this particular scenario, ready to give myself in that way. She left my house that night…we haven’t texted or spoken since. Both of us ghosted each other, it’s a mutual ghost.”

He continued, “It was a very mutual, like okay, it’s clear this was fun, but we’re not compatible. At the end of the day, we’re not.”

Logan also clarified the timeline of his and Josie’s relationship. As it turned out, their last conversation happened just after he “trolled the entire internet” and pretended to date his brother’s ex-wife, Tana Mongeau.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.