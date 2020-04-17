Get ready to see Logan Paul like never before! That’s right, the YouTube-famous bad boy is putting his acting skills to the test in the upcoming remake of the 1980s classic, Valley Girl. On Tuesday, April 15, fans got their first look at the colorful, music-filled flick, and get this — they even got a glimpse at one scene where Logan’s character, Mickey, gets punched in the face by Josh Whitehouse‘s character, Randy. Boy, does it look like this movie is going to be juicy!

For those who missed it, other than Logan and Josh, the highly-anticipated movie also stars Ashleigh Murray, Peyton List, Chloe Bennett, Mae Whitman, Alicia Silverstone, Jessica Rothe and more. Set to be released on all digital platforms on May 8, the film follows a teenage girl named Julie who quickly falls in love with Randy, a musician from the wrong side of the tracks. A total Romeo and Juliet story, it’s sure to appeal to all types of viewer, and, get this, it’s a musical! Yep, fans will watch as the cast belts out classic ’80s tunes, like the Go-Go’s “We Got the Beat,” Cyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

How does it compare to the original film, you may ask? Well, according to Josh, this version is a bit different.

“The original was a little rougher around the edges, in an authentic way,” the actor told EW. “Ours definitely has a lot more sparkle to it.”

Valley Girl‘s director Rachel Lee Goldenberg also chimed in and revealed what made her want to redo such an iconic film.

“We’re at a time when people are really loving the nostalgia of the ’80s, and it was so fun to get to play in that world with the hair and the clothes and the makeup and the affect,” she gushed. “It was just a neon candy delight.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.