It sounds like Logan Paul is ready to say goodbye to the world of YouTube, and hello to the world of politics! Yep, the social media star just opened up about his plans to run for President of the United States, and the internet is divided over it.

“Before I die, I will be President of the United States. And honestly, I will probably be a very good President,” the influencer shared during a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. “2032 is the first year I can run, but it’s probably going to be when I’m a grown a** man with lots of intelligence and wisdom. I’m running 2050-ish, let’s call it. I’m excited to be your president.”

Some fans were here for the idea of Logan being their president, and they quickly took to Twitter to share their support.

“You have my vote,” one wrote, with another adding, “Logan Paul for President 2032.”

Some viewers, on the other hand, were not a fan of the idea.

“You are barely able to manage your own YouTube channel let alone a whole country,” one quipped.

For those who missed it, the 25-year-old’s admission comes just days after he claimed that one day, he’ll be regarded as one of the “best YouTubers” on the video streaming site.

“I do believe I am and will be regarded as one of the best YouTubers to grace the platform,” Logan said. “I do think that, just because of the way I’ve been able to navigate this platform and the other platforms I came up on, and my storytelling I think is the spine of the operation that keeps me and team Maverick strong. Can I say that?”

He continued, “I fear saying what I just said. Even when I said it, I felt my chest tighten up a little bit. Because it’s almost — I love humility. I love when people are humble, but that thought…now I have to prove that, and now I have to continue to back that up. It puts a pressure on me that I like, because I know I can do it…hopefully in five years, I can say that same sentence and mean it and believe it.”

