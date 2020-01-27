On Sunday, January 26, a TikTok video went viral of a girl running past YouTuber Logan Paul. In the video, fans could see the girl spit on the internet star while running past him. According the video, posted on YouTube on an account called “YouTube Drama,” Logan calmly followed the girl and proceeded to confront her.

Fans pulled out their phones and surrounded the two as they talked. Naturally, some people recorded the entire interaction. The girl told Logan that she was sorry before she retracted the apology.

“I’m sorry but not really,” she told him. Logan replied, “Okay. Listen, I’ve got nothing but love for you, Okay. Nothing but love.”

The girl then told the 24-year-old that she didn’t have any respect for him. As fans know, Logan has previously been criticized for his controversial YouTube videos.

“Thank you. I don’t really respect you that much,” she admitted. That didn’t seem to faze Logan, he replied, “All good.”

Some people in the crowd told the girl it wasn’t cool what she did. She then proceeded to ask Logan if he liked her jacket.

“I do. I like everything about you,” the social media star told her. “But in the future, it’s not cool to spit on people.”

Fans were quick to comment on the video and praise Logan for handling the situation with a level of maturity. Previously, during an interview on Russell Brand‘s Under The Skin podcast, the YouTube star got real about how much he has grown up since becoming internet famous.

“I’ve always been a late bloomer, I’ve always been late to mature. My content…when you go back four or five years ago, a lot of it is cringe,” he admitted. “It’s high energy, it’s fun, but it’s like this cringe, weird version of myself… I had to learn and forge my way to become this likable guy.”

