2022 is about to be a major year with tons of newness from your favorite celebs!

Now that concerts are safely coming back amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road for her first-ever headlining tour. Just like her debut record, SOUR — which was released in May 2021 — the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s concerts are aptly named the SOUR Tour. Starting with an April 2022 show in California, the tour will take Olivia to some well-known venues around the United States and Europe.

“I don’t think I should skip any steps,” the “Traitor” songstress told The Los Angeles Times in December 2021 about playing smaller theaters instead of arenas. Olivia went on to say that her band is made up of “all girls.”

“Six girls on electric guitars and things, rocking out on this super-crunchy grunge song — I feel like I didn’t get to see enough of that when I was a kid,” she gushed.

Aside from music, there are also tons of new TV shows headed to various streaming services. Netflix, for one, is set to premiere their highly anticipated docuseries about TikTok’s Hype House.

“People are going to underestimate it before it comes out, but it’s really gonna hit everyone with a bang,” internet star Chase Hudson teased to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, noting that filming the show was “a great time” as a whole.

Former Disney Channel star Bailee Madison will also be making her HBO Max debut at some point in 2022 when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres. A spinoff of the original Pretty Little Liars series, the upcoming show is set to tell a whole new story with Bailee playing the role of Imogen, who Deadline teased was “a true survivor.”

“I may be a little liar … But this secret is one I can’t keep any longer,” the Bridge to Terabithia star wrote on Instagram when her role was announced in July 2021. “Over the moon … Beyond excited. And so grateful.”

But that’s not all! Harry Styles the movie star will be coming to the big screen with Don’t Worry Darling in September 2022. Once filming on the movie came to an end in February 2021, director Olivia Wilde praised her leading man.

“He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backwards,” she wrote at the time.

Scroll through our gallery to see what else we're looking forward to in 2022.

