Hallelujah, Lorde is coming! The singer-songwriter has shared some updates regarding her highly-anticipated fourth album, including who she’s working on it with. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming project.

When Does Lorde’s New Album Come Out?

In February 2023, Lorde confirmed to New Zealand’s Ensemble Magazine that work had begun on L4 — however, a release date has yet to be announced.

“It has taken me quite a while,” the New Zealand native told the outlet. “I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down. Sort of a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music. So yeah, that’s been a really big part of it. It’s been super exciting and I feel excited about what’s coming.”

When asked whether fans are looking at another four-year wait, she said: “You know, it’s my intention, it’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f–king can and then that ends up taking different forms. But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will.”

Later that year, the musician teased new music in a rare Instagram check-in in December 2023, captioning two photos: “Listening to myself.”

In recent years, Lorde has chosen to communicate her latest thoughts and relevant updates directly to her fans through a newsletter — her sharing updates on her current recording process via social media suggests her enthusiasm.

“We’re not CLOSE close you guys… i’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know,” Lorde wrote in response to an eager fan, per Rolling Stone. “Start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter.”

👀 Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) just shared a snap with Lorde on his Insta stories, fueling rumors of a collaboration for her forth studio album. pic.twitter.com/mKwyca16p2 — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) March 4, 2024

Is Lorde Working With Blood Orange On New Album?

Lorde’s excitement for her album could be due to her possible collaborator and producer — Blood Orange. The record producer, whose real name is Dev Hynes, has been spotted with the “Royals” songstress throughout 2023 and 2024, sparking collaboration rumors.

ICYMI, Blood Orange is a legendary record producer, who has helped write music for Tinashe, Solange Knowles, FKA twigs, Florence and the Machine and so much more.

