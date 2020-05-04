TikTok star Loren Gray took to social media on Friday, May 1 and revealed that at the age of 12, she was sexually assaulted. In a heartfelt TikTok video, the influencer explained to fans that she wanted to tell them her “real story.”

“This is me, over five years ago, not long before my 13th birthday,” the now 18-year-old captioned a series of photos in the viral video. “At this time, I had my innocence stolen from me in the basement of someone I trusted. I only told one person and to this day she remains my best friend. We cried in my bathroom together for hours.”

“I struggled to put the pieces together as to why this had happened to me. It took two months for me to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt like it was my fault,” she continued, before explaining why she decided to tell her story. “I’m 18 now and I’ve realized that my past does not define me. It was never my fault and I never deserved it. I came out stronger and I’m so proud of myself. There is light at the end of the tunnel and if my story can help even ONE person, then to me it’s a story worth telling.”

After she posted her video, the social media star took to Twitter and apologized to her 1.1 million followers for not being online after sharing “this part of my life in such a public way.” The blonde beauty also admitted that she had “received a message that somehow someone knew” about her experience and she wanted to “be the one to tell my story.”

“Although I was forced to grow up quickly and lost a part of me in the process, I wouldn’t change anything about my life. Every experience I’ve had has taught me something about myself. This one taught me how strong I truly am, and how much I’m capable of overcoming,” she told followers. “Although I hate that I felt forced into sharing this prematurely, I have no regrets because I am no longer ashamed.”

Loren also thanked fans for all their support over the years. “My life truly changed when you all came into it,” she told them.

The singer concluded, “I hope that this can shed some light on the gravity of sexual assault and provide some hope for anyone who can relate. Love you all so much. Thank you for listening.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

