TikTok star Loren Gray has made a major name for herself in the music industry. Following the release of her two latest singles “Love for the Summer” (a collaboration with Deacon) and “Alone,” the songstress caught up with J-14 exclusively and spilled some tea on what fans can expect from her upcoming EP. The blond beauty also talked all things TikTok and revealed how she stays out of the drama! Make sure to watch the video above.

