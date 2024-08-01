In March 2019, Louis Tomlinson‘s younger sister Félicité tragically passed away from an accidental overdose. Since then, the Tomlinson family has kept details surrounding her death away from the internet, until now.

In Lottie Tomlinson‘s new memoir, Lucky Girl: Family, Falling and Finding My Way, the mother-of-one explained how she and Louis attempted to save their sister’s life.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on what happened before her passing .

The sibling of the One Direction member revealed that tragedy first struck their family when their mother, Johannah Deakin, died eight months after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2016.

After losing her mom, Lottie noticed that Félicité, a.k.a. Fizz, who was 16 at the time, had turned to drugs to cope with the loss.

“I think that was the first time I realized how bad the situation was with Fizz, and as time went on, we noticed her distancing herself from the family or going missing for a few days and not responding to messages,” Lottie wrote. “We could also see that Fizz was starting to hang around people who we didn’t think were a good influence on her.”

“She seemed to be doing anything she could to escape the pain of losing the only person who ever understood her,” she added.

Félicité sadly passed away in 2019 from an accidental overdose when she was just 18-years-old. Before her death, Lottie detailed how she and Louis tried to get her help.

“Louis and I were doing everything we could to stage interventions,” she explained. Both siblings had encouraged Fizz to see a therapist, however, after one session, she declined to return.

Lottie further explained that they sent their younger sister to rehab “a couple of times,” but Fizz continued to state that she “never thought” the issue was addiction.

“I’ve always felt she turned to drugs because of her grief,” Lottie wrote. “Because it offered her a temporary release. We sent her there thinking we could get her back onto a good path, and after those stints, she’d come out a more positive person, but it was only a matter of time before she reverted to the only way she knew how to cope.”

