Louis Tomlinson is releasing a documentary! That’s right, the former One Direction member just announced the release date for his documentary film, All Of Those Voices. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All Of Those Voices’ About?

All Of Those Voices will take a look at Louis’ musical journey from One Direction to solo artist, with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind the scenes access to Louis’ 2022 World Tour.

“The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path,” a statement describing the movie reads. “Since the acclaimed release of his debut album Walls and documenting the creation of his chart topping 2022 album Faith In The Future, the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.”

The film was directed by Charlie Lightening, who is also the filmmaker behind 2019’s Liam Gallagher: As It Was.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” Louis shared in a statement. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.'”

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All Of Those Voices’: Release Date

All Of Those Voices will be released in cinemas on March 22, 2023, for a limited time only. Tickets will go on sale February 22, see more information here.

In partnership with 78 Productions, Trafalgar Releasing will be releasing the film.

“We are excited to partner with Louis and his management team to bring his incredible story to cinemas worldwide,” Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing said. “Louis’ continued success beyond One Direction is inspiring, and clearly shows his global reach as an artist. We look forward to bringing his fans together to celebrate his life and work on the big screen this March.”

