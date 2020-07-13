It looks like Louis Tomlinson is ready to start a new chapter in his career! The singer just announced that he was parting ways with Simon Cowell‘s record label, Syco, after working with them for more than 10 years.

“Hope everyone is doing OK! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways,” he shared on Twitter on Saturday, July 11. “I’m really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can’t wait to finally see you all on tour! Stay safe and see you soon, Louis.”

The One Direction member added in another tweet, “Your support is incredible as always! Loads of love.”

When asked if that meant that his upcoming tour would be canceled, he replied, “No hahaha, why would it?”

And when a fan wondered if he had started writing his second album, he said, “Few concepts and ideas.”

As fans know, the “Back To You” crooner worked with Syco — who has also signed CNCO, Noah Cyrus, PRETTYMUCH and more — during his time in the band, as well as a solo artist. They produced his debut album, Walls, which came out in January 2020.

A music insider told The Sun, “Louis and his team felt they had come to the end of their working relationship with Syco and Simon didn’t stand in the way of Louis leaving. They mutually agreed he could leave and the technicalities were sorted this week. He had been with another Sony label in the U.S., Arista, and the door is still open for him to discuss the possibility of staying with them. Louis has been working on new music in recent months, has a world tour next year so he is looking forward to what’s next.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Louis!

