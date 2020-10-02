It’s all happening! Louis Tomlinson is officially working on new music eight months after releasing his first solo album, Walls, in January.

The former One Direction crooner teased his upcoming songs via Twitter on October 1 while responding to fans after Walls hit number one on iTunes in over 20 countries, including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Sweden and more.

“8 months after release,” the singer wrote alongside a screenshot of the charts. “You’re all amazing.”

8 months after release. You're all amazing. pic.twitter.com/VE0G4MspAR — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 1, 2020

Responding to individual fans on Twitter, Louis revealed that he’s “desperate” to play shows in India after being forced to postpone his world tour until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The tour was canceled and we came home early, which was devastating,” he explained to followers with an Instagram post in July 2020, before announcing new tour dates.

Now, fans have his tour and some new music to look forward to in the future. After gushing over Walls hitting number one, Louis started dropping some major teasers about new music on Twitter, telling fans a new album is “cooking.”

“NEW MUSIC?????? SOON??????” one enthusiastic fan asked. The musician responded with, “Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It’s cooking.”

Although there’s not much information about his second album just yet, Louis has dropped some major hints. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Louis’ new music so far.

