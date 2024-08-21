More drama has come out of the villa — and it’s another breakup.

Love Island season 6 star Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington have officially split after that tense reunion which aired on Monday, August 19. Keep reading for what really went down.

Did Nicole and Kendall Really Break Up?

One day following the reunion episode’s premiere, Nicole announced via Instagram Stories that she and Kendall had split two days after they decided to give their relationship another go.

“Today, on August 20th, he called and ended things,” she wrote. “While I understand and respect his decision, It’s hard to process this one. I opened up to him in the villa, and still love and care for him now. I’m struggling mentally and all l ask for is privacy during this time.”

Kendall also posted that he and Nicole had “reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship.”

“I still love and care for Nicole. I’ve never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa and it was real,” he added. “She does not deserve any hate. Please stop with the negative comments/DM’s. We’re taking this time to focus on our mental health. Thank you guys.”

ICYMI, Kendall and Nicole placed fourth in Love Island season 6’s finale. After the couple’s phones were returned to them, they discovered leaked private videos of Kendall had surfaced while they were in the villa.

Kendall quickly released a statement on his Instagram Stories. “What a way to get my phone back y’all,” he wrote. “I just want to address the content that came out from my past, that was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust.”

Following Kendall’s comments about the video, he and Nicole seemed to drift apart on social media, sparking speculation among fans about their relationship status. However, on the July 30 episode of Nick Viall‘s podcast, *The Viall Files*, Kendall clarified that they were still together but were in the process of working through some issues.

What Happened During the ‘Love Island’ Reunion?

The couple publicly reunited during the season 6 reunion, where Ariana Madix finally asked about the status of their relationship.

After Kendall mentioned they had some “space,” Nicole then revealed she learned from cast member JaNa Craig that the video’s source was from a dating app, not an ex as Kendall had said, and that Kendall had sent it days before going to Fiji.

This led to an argument, with Kendall apologizing for not being fully honest. “I 100 percent should’ve been honest with Nicole in that moment, but I honestly wasn’t ready,” Kendall admitted. Nicole noted she faced “a lot of heat” for not addressing the videos, which she did to protect Kendall, while other cast members urged her to show him some grace.

At the end of their talk, Nicole confirmed she and Kendall are still together, despite his actions suggesting otherwise. Kendall admitted he should have clarified their status on social media. When asked if Nicole still wanted to be with Kendall, she said she does but noted they have many conversations ahead.

