Thanks to Disney+, fans of the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie The Luck of the Irish can watch the movie even when it’s not St. Patrick’s Day! Starring Ryan Merriman, the fan-favorite flick premiered on March 9, 2001, and has become a total classic.

The Pretty Little Liars star played the role of Kyle Johnson, a teenager who finds out he has a bunch of family secrets — most notably, that he’s part leprechaun. Throughout the movie, Kyle goes on a journey with his friends — played by Glenndon Chatman and Alexis Lopez — while trying to retrieve his grandfather’s lucky coin that was stolen by a villainous leprechaun.

“I want to bring some awareness to something that, quite frankly, has been under wraps for far too long,” the actor joked in a 2018 E! News St. Patrick’s Day video. “What I’m trying to say is, basically, I’m the OG Tory Bolton. There, I said it. There are just too many similarities between The Luck of the Irish and High School Musical, hear me out. Both movies star two ridiculously handsome basketball playing popular jocks. These said jocks have dec dark secrets they don’t want anyone to know about as well as above average singing and dancing abilities.”

Ryan continued, “All I’m saying is give Luck of the Irish the credit it’s due, and you remember who dribbled and danced into your hearts first.”

Then, in March 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ryan even urged fans to watch the movie! “If you’re stuck at home it’s an oldie but a goodie,” he captioned a festive St. Patrick’s Day Instagram post at the time. It’s safe to say this movie will live on in our hearts forever! Scroll through our gallery to see what the Luck of the Irish cast is up to now, 20 years following its premiere.

