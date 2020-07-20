It looks like Lucy Hale may have a new man in her life! Yep, the actress is reportedly dating The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, and we have all the deets on their new relationship!

According to People Magazine, the two stars are “casually dating” after “connecting over social media DMs.”

“They’ve hung out a few times. They are very casually dating — it’s been so complicated to date (in general) during the pandemic,” a source explained to the outlet.

For those who missed it, the Pretty Little Liars alum and the reality star were photographed on a hike together in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2020. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen walking together, while Lucy rocked a white tank top and leggings and Colton donned a black t-shirt and shorts.

But on July 16, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she was single.

“I feel more single than ever, but it’s fine,” she told them. “If anything during this time it’s taught [me] — because I’ve done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I’m gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I’m so happy right now having my own routine.”

She also revealed that she was using a dating app!

“I’m on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I’m too nervous,” the xx-year-old dished. “Believe it or not, I’m really shy in that sense.”

As for what she looks for in a man, “someone who’s confident and comfortable in their skin” is key.

“I physically do not have a type. I’ve dated everything cross the board,” she added. “There’s so many insecure men out there and I can’t do that. I’ve dated that. Don’t want that. Work ethic, drive, passion. I don’t care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and ten percent. A good moral compass. Just a good person. It’s very simple what I’m looking for, but that’s hard. Simple qualities are harder to find.”

Over the years, Lucy has been linked to David Henrie, Alex Marshall, Chris Zylka, Graham Rogers, Joel Crouse, Adam Pitts, Anthony Kalabretta, Riley Smith and Ryan Rottman.