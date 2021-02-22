It’s safe to say that throughout her time in the spotlight, Lucy Hale has had her fair share of relationships. Since her first TV appearance back in 2003, the Pretty Little Liars alum has been linked to some pretty famous faces over the years, and fans have kept close tabs on her love life. From longterm relationships to rumored beaus and everything in between, it’s finally time to break down this actress’ love life once and for all!

In February 2021, the actress was romantically linked to Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich when the New York Post’s Page Six shared photos of the pair kissing while out in Los Angeles.

From former Disney Channel star David Henrie to Life Sentence costar Riley Smith and some musicians in between, the Katy Keene star has kept some of her boyfriends under wraps while others were spotted alongside Lucy in the public eye. But what went down with the starlet and her exes? What let to their breakups? And what are they up to now? No worries, guys, because J-14 has you covered! We broke down all these relationships from start to finish.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the complete history of all of Lucy’s past and rumored relationships, what exactly went down.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.