Things are heating up between Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich! The Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted sharing a smooch with the Riverdale actor — who fans know better and F.P. Jones — in February 2021, sparking some major romance rumors.

The New York Post’s Page Six first shared photos of the two stars looking like more than friends while out to lunch in Los Angeles. According to the steamy snaps, the pair leaned in for a kiss, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other during the outing. Although the pair has yet to comment on the nature of their relationship, love just might be in the air for these former CW stars.

Although it’s unclear how the pair first met, it’s possible their respective Katy Keene and Riverdale roles played a part in kicking off their relationship. Lucy starred as the title character in the short-lived series, which was canceled in June 2020 after one season on the air. Skeet, for his part, announced his departure from the teen drama in May 2020.

Prior to the pair’s romantic outing, the Scream star was married to Georgina Cates from 1997 until 2005. He also married Amelia Jackson-Gray in 2012, before calling it quits in 2015, and was briefly engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 until 2017. Lucy’s dating history includes David Henrie and Riley Smith, among other familiar faces. Wondering how these two got together and the status of their relationship? Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

